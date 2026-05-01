Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 6,819 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $212.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.28%.BWX Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $207.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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