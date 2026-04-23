Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,006 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $53,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 78.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $386.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.33 and a twelve month high of $399.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $369.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. FedEx's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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