Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD - Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 92,164 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 194,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,072,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 113,803 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 170,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

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Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $185.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOLD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $322,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 998,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,331,058. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics NASDAQ: FOLD is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company's lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

Further Reading

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