Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $128.15 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,299 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 15,936 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.48% of Ulta Beauty worth $128,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 581,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $317,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,889 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $71,997,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,012,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,732.7% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $570.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.39 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Wedbush began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $674.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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