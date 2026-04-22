Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $219.94 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,668 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $219,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $220.72 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.42. The firm has a market cap of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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