Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.47 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company $WU

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,788 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 114,035 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of Western Union worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 11,759.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,954,045 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $74,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886,978 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 821.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,170,343 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 28.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,948,328 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,291 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 190.7% in the third quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP now owns 4,545,827 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Union by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,900,542 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $39,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $963.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Western Union's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Western Union to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

About Western Union

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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