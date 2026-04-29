Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.70 Million Position in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,690 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Nuvalent worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,778 shares of the company's stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Nuvalent Trading Down 2.0%

NUVL opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $113.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Read Our Latest Report on NUVL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $3,113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 324,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,712,693.83. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,202,550.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,998,926.93. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,523 shares of company stock worth $4,638,807. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Further Reading

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