Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $49.27 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,444 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $49,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.79.

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Republic Services Stock Down 0.2%

Republic Services stock opened at $204.98 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.79%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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