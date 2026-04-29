Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,530 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Alkermes worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,397,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,924,000 after purchasing an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 43.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,202 shares of the company's stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 103,749 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 710,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,321,000 after buying an additional 73,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 36.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,109,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,293,000 after buying an additional 567,965 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alkermes from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alkermes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.07.

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Alkermes Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter. Alkermes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 109,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,070. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,586,430.08. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

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