Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $54.95 Million Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,636 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Public Storage worth $54,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 219.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $303.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.15. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.54 and a 1 year high of $313.51.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Public Storage's payout ratio is 133.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $319.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Storage from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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