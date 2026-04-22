Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $93.13 Million Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,477 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $93,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $842.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $910.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $856.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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