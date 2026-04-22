Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 57,208 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $122,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $107,884,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.5%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $263.79.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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