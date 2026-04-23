Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,211 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,065 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $47,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,258 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 115,285 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,157 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,431,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950,557 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:FCX opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $4,839,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,141,558.12. The trade was a 25.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.26.

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Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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