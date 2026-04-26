Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MDGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $579.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $685.31.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,982 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.87, for a total value of $853,984.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,566.30. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 910 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.78, for a total transaction of $449,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,261.16. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,232 shares of company stock worth $4,170,736. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $512.39 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of -1.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($2.61). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $321.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.71) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 210.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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