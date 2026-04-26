Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 255,999 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.60% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $33.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.80%.The company had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust's payout ratio is 330.43%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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