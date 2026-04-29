Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,561 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $219.24 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $294.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

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