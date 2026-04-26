Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of SiTime worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,764,066 shares of the company's stock worth $832,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,037,305 shares of the company's stock worth $312,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,280 shares of the company's stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company's stock worth $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SiTime by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,741 shares of the company's stock worth $162,027,000 after acquiring an additional 144,671 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts: Sign Up

SiTime Price Performance

SITM stock opened at $570.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.33 and a beta of 2.57. The business's 50-day moving average is $396.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.21. SiTime Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.74 and a 1 year high of $591.13.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.SiTime's revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $400.00 target price on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $415.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $212,940.03. Following the sale, the director owned 21,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,141,545.24. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.73, for a total value of $1,511,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,379.82. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,178 shares of company stock worth $11,282,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SiTime, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SiTime wasn't on the list.

While SiTime currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here