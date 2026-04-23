Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,286 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 74,095 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet worth $60,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 402,278 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,824,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,651 shares of the software maker's stock worth $64,255,000 after buying an additional 622,809 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $109.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

See Also

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