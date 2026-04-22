Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,376 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 16,982 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Lowe's Companies worth $171,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $251.28 on Wednesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.33 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.77.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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