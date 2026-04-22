Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 14,998 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,461 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $193,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $310.78 and its 200-day moving average is $307.09. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $300.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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