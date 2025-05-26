Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 771,602 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $169,621,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of International Business Machines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,579,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $249.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $258.79 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here