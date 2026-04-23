Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,891 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $62,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Maseco LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Melius Research set a $148.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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