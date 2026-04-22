Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,822 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 185,393 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.18% of Prologis worth $217,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Prologis by 69.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

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Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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