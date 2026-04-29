Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,772 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.22% of HCI Group worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.38. HCI Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. HCI Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered HCI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HCI Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc NYSE: HCI is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

Further Reading

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