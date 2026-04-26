Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,850 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 41,822 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Flex worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. State Street Corp increased its position in Flex by 38.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,997,000 after buying an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Flex by 118.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,811,248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $162,968,000 after buying an additional 1,522,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flex by 80.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,745 shares of the technology company's stock worth $153,374,000 after buying an additional 1,183,464 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $56,270,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Flex by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 821,158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 713,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Flex Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of FLEX opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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