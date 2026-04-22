Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of Trane Technologies worth $146,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TT opened at $479.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $324.78 and a one year high of $484.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Trane Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $1,590,197.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,291.30. This represents a 49.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,997 shares of company stock worth $25,107,014. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised Trane Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.94.

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About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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