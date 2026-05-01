Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 16,287 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AptarGroup from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.00.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $123.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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