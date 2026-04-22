Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 19,503 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,639 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,503 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in RTX were worth $87,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.63 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.RTX's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.84%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus and company raised its FY2026 outlook — EPS and revenue came in above Street estimates, supporting the view of durable defense and commercial aerospace demand. Read More.

Q1 results beat consensus and company raised its FY2026 outlook — EPS and revenue came in above Street estimates, supporting the view of durable defense and commercial aerospace demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RTX subsidiary won a $213.39M Navy contract modification, adding to visible defense backlog and near‑term revenue visibility. Read More.

RTX subsidiary won a $213.39M Navy contract modification, adding to visible defense backlog and near‑term revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney is expanding its U.S. maintenance, repair and overhaul footprint with >$100M in investments (Texas, Florida, Arkansas), boosting aftermarket capacity and recurring service revenue potential. Read More.

Pratt & Whitney is expanding its U.S. maintenance, repair and overhaul footprint with >$100M in investments (Texas, Florida, Arkansas), boosting aftermarket capacity and recurring service revenue potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney opened a new manufacturing facility in Morocco, strengthening supply chain and production capacity for engine programs. Read More.

Pratt & Whitney opened a new manufacturing facility in Morocco, strengthening supply chain and production capacity for engine programs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published transcripts/summaries that detail segment trends, backlog and cash‑flow commentary — useful for modeling but not an immediate market mover. Read More.

Management hosted an earnings call and published transcripts/summaries that detail segment trends, backlog and cash‑flow commentary — useful for modeling but not an immediate market mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell after the company’s full‑year revenue and EPS ranges were slightly below some analyst estimates (EPS range cited around 6.60–6.80 vs. ~6.82 consensus; revenue midpoint ~ $93B vs. ~$93.4B), which trimmed the initial post‑earnings rally. Read More.

Market reaction: shares fell after the company’s full‑year revenue and EPS ranges were slightly below some analyst estimates (EPS range cited around 6.60–6.80 vs. ~6.82 consensus; revenue midpoint ~ $93B vs. ~$93.4B), which trimmed the initial post‑earnings rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical, tariff and program risk commentary (and some market notes that the stock “popped then dropped”) are keeping volatility elevated despite strong backlog — investors are focusing on guidance precision and macro risks. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.61.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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