Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 42,142 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,769 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,142 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Revvity were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,232,000 after acquiring an additional 189,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Revvity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,028 shares of the company's stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore upped their price objective on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.17.

View Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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