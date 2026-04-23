Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 5,241 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,959 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Cencora worth $57,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 200.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Cencora Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE COR opened at $307.81 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.00 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $339.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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