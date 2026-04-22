Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 98,734 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,069 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 98,734 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Lam Research worth $257,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,512,854,000 after purchasing an additional 718,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $273.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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