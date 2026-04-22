Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 99,647 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379,783 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,647 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of CocaCola worth $235,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $321.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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