Universal Display Corporation $OLED is XXEC Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

XXEC Inc. grew its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,661 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for about 7.5% of XXEC Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. XXEC Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Display worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Universal Display by 6.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,982 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

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Universal Display News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its longer-term outlook for Universal Display, increasing FY2028 EPS estimates to $5.61 from $5.58 and lifting Q4 2027 EPS to $1.29 from $1.26, which suggests some improvement in expected earnings power. Universal Display analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research slightly raised its longer-term outlook for Universal Display, increasing FY2028 EPS estimates to $5.61 from $5.58 and lifting Q4 2027 EPS to $1.29 from $1.26, which suggests some improvement in expected earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The firm also nudged Q3 2027 EPS higher to $1.35 from $1.30, reinforcing that analysts see stronger earnings potential further out even as the rating remains bearish. Universal Display analyst estimate updates

The firm also nudged Q3 2027 EPS higher to $1.35 from $1.30, reinforcing that analysts see stronger earnings potential further out even as the rating remains bearish. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near- and medium-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $4.15 from $4.16, FY2027 EPS to $4.92 from $4.96, Q2 2027 EPS to $1.23 from $1.27, Q1 2027 EPS to $1.06 from $1.13, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.10 from $1.11, and Q2 2026 EPS to $1.03 from $1.04, signaling softer expectations ahead. Universal Display analyst estimate cuts

Zacks trimmed several near- and medium-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $4.15 from $4.16, FY2027 EPS to $4.92 from $4.96, Q2 2027 EPS to $1.23 from $1.27, Q1 2027 EPS to $1.06 from $1.13, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.10 from $1.11, and Q2 2026 EPS to $1.03 from $1.04, signaling softer expectations ahead. Negative Sentiment: These revisions matter because Universal Display’s recent quarterly results already disappointed, with the company missing consensus EPS and revenue estimates, so investors may view the stock as facing ongoing earnings headwinds. Universal Display earnings history

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.60.

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Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 34.08%.The firm's revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Universal Display's payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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