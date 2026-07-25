Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,423 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 169,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.09% of Universal Display worth $89,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $33,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $153.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.37). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Universal Display's revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Universal Display's payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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