Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,502 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $328,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,464 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,125,764 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $230,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 141,621 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 358,885 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $73,370,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $181.75 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.36. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Universal Health Services's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is 3.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $232.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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