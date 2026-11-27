Carronade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,243 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 247,243 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises about 1.3% of Carronade Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Universal Health Services worth $77,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 503.1% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 94.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $190.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.08 and a 12-month high of $246.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $209.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Universal Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc. NYSE: UHS is a healthcare company that owns and operates hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Its services span acute care, behavioral healthcare and outpatient treatment. The company's facilities provide services such as inpatient and outpatient medical care, emergency services, psychiatric treatment, substance-use-disorder care and rehabilitation. UHS serves communities across the United States and also has operations in the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

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