UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,657 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% during the third quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,368,000 after acquiring an additional 251,701 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,655.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.2%

FICO opened at $1,125.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,450.16. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.Fair Isaac's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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