UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in FedEx were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,146 shares of company stock worth $19,235,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about FedEx

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FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.49. 1,640,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,452. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $348.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on FedEx from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $426.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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