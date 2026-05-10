UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 412.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 187.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $91.14 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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