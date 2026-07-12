UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 33,242 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,513 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 707,952 shares of the company's stock worth $40,806,000 after buying an additional 408,650 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 627,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 35.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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