UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 4,586 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Synopsys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RD Finance Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $516.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $434.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here