UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 4,736 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $160,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $58,520,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,526. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $318.45 and its 200-day moving average is $332.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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