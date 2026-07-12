UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,636 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 467.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,034,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,787 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE BR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $147.36. The stock had a trading volume of 797,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,429. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.83 and a 52-week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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