Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,433,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.03% of Unum Group worth $237,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unum Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $298,287,000 after buying an additional 292,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $93.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unum Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unum Group wasn't on the list.

While Unum Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here