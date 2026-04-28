Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 134,153 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Unum Group worth $40,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,758. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,852 shares of company stock worth $1,590,734. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $83.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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