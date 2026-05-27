Unum Group $UNM Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Unum Group by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 106,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Unum Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,568,804. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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