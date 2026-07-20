Unum Group $UNM Stock Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 128,413 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Unum Group worth $32,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $438,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $293,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 607,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $89.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $93.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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