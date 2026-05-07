Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Free Report) by 563.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806,243 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,533,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.34% of Upstream Bio worth $49,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstream Bio by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,551 shares of the company's stock worth $45,944,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 867,999 shares of the company's stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 577,473 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 843,502 shares of the company's stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 127,998 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 602,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $10,816,000.

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Upstream Bio Trading Up 0.8%

UPB opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.52 million. Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 5,026.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upstream Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore lowered Upstream Bio from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstream Bio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upstream Bio

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

Further Reading

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