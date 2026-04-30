US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,208 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,367 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $132,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 520.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,499 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $381,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $267,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $395.08 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $414.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $636.10.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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