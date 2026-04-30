US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 19,956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Oracle worth $306,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

ORCL stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $471.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.56.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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